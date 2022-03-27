The Eagles’ last victory against the Gunners at Selhurst Park came in 2017, when Yohan Cabaye scored the pick of the goals in a stunning 3-0 win over Arsene Wenger’s side.

Preview

After a difficult start to 2022, the last few months have been some spell for Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira. The Eagles have lost just one of their last seven Premier League games, and have an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley to look forward to in a couple of weeks’ time.

Vieira dedicated the Wembley trip to the fans, but he was equally pleased with the performance of his side as they dismantled Everton despite the size of the occasion.

“It was a really good team performance,” he said after the game. “We were quite smart because we didn’t force the game. We just played long, we knew that physically they could not maintain the same stamina for that intensity, and when we scored the first goal we managed to get in control.”