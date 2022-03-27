Tactical overview
Everton was the first time that Conor Gallagher, Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha started together under Vieira, and the result was a potent attacking display across the pitch.
Eze’s performance alongside Gallagher in a central midfield role will certainly have pleased the manager, as the talented youngster continues his full recovery from injury last season. Now Vieira must try to balance flair and solidity against Arsenal.
After a successful international break, Cheikhou Kouyaté could anchor the midfield once again but he has support in the shape of Will Hughes, who scored his first for the club against Everton.
They will come up against a resurgent midfield of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey – the latter scored the crucial goal as Ghana qualified for the World Cup over the break.
Much of Arsenal’s threat comes from an increasingly potent front four, with Lacazette supported by Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard and Gabriel Martinelli.