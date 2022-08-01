Preview

Palace and Brentford have both enjoyed a mixed bag of results to start 2022/23 but spirits remain high in both camps.

For Palace the highlights have been a thrilling 3-1 win over Aston Villa and a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Liverpool, and for the Bees a 4-0 win over Manchester United will go down in club history.

The south Londoners have undoubtedly had the tougher run, facing Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in their first four, so sit one point behind their guests.

They are coming off the back of losing 4-2 to City in a game they led 2-0. The performance will still have given confidence to Patrick Vieira and his squad despite the scoreline, and last time out was much the same for Brentford.

The west Londoners drew 1-1 with Everton but will feel they could and should have won. Manager Thomas Frank said post-match: “How did we not win? That will be an unknown mystery forever. Wow, what a performance. In many ways it was better than the United game.

“It’s a game we should win nine out of 10 times. We created seven big chances and hit the woodwork three times.

“There were so many positives. If we had those chances again we win three or 4-0.”