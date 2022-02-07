With Will Hughes performing admirably at the base of the midfield and Cheikhou Kouyaté's potential return to the matchday squad after his successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign, there should still be plenty of options for Vieira to mull over.
Tuchel will have a wealth of attacking options to choose from in south London. Kai Havertz continued his record of scoring in key moments, netting the winner in the Club World Cup final to add to his Champions League final goal last May.
Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all also capable of creating chances for Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku in attack.
Match details
How to follow
On Palace TV+
Live audio commentary Palace v Chelsea will be available on Palace TV+, a subscription service which gives subscribers live access to selected Academy match broadcasts, live audio commentary of all league and cup first-team games, and much more.
Find out more by clicking here.
Social media
You can check out our Instagram story for all of the pre-match build-up and our official Twitter page is bringing you up-to-the-minute match updates, eye-catching photos and more.
Our club website, cpfc.co.uk, is the place to go for team news on the dot, an instant report and all the post-match votes.
The official app
The official Palace app’s match centre is the place to be for everything you need during the Chelsea clash. With live stats and alerts, a running match commentary feed and lineups the moment they’re released as well as an instant match report and post-match reaction from Palace TV+, there’s no need to leave the app to follow the Eagles’ efforts.
Download our app for free here!