Preview

After two successive games on the road, Palace return to Selhurst Park in the Premier League for the first time in three weeks. The fixture list has not been kind however, and Saturday’s clash will mark the third successive home fixture against a team in the Champions League positions.

After draws against Brentford and Norwich last time out, Vieira will be keen to use the atmosphere in SE25 to his favour and return to winning ways.

“Defensively we did fantastically well,” he said after a stalemate at the Brentford Community Stadium. “It was a tough place to come. We defended well at the set-pieces, we were organised and we managed to win the second ball. I think there are some really positive messages to take.”

The manager will hope to see an improvement going forwards, with Palace failing to score on Wednesday for the first time since the beginning of December against Manchester United.