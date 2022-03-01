Palace could do even better by emulating the FA Cup tie of 100 years ago, when they travelled to Goodison Park in January, 1922 – and scored six times to demolish the Toffees 6-0.

Preview

Now unbeaten in five games in all competitions, Palace could hardly be in better form coming into the quarter-final tie. A hard-fought draw at Selhurst Park on Monday night kept Palace in 11th place in the league table – and against champions Manchester City no less.

The draw meant Palace became only the second side in the Pep Guardiola era to prevent City from scoring against them across a league season, keeping another clean sheet after a stunning victory at the Etihad in October.

“Today we showed as a team we are improving,” said Patrick Vieira after the game. “One of the challenges was to accept that at times we won’t have possession, so we need to work hard to get the ball back.

“If we manage to understand that [in every game] and can be consistent we will improve.”