The draw with Manchester City followed back-to-back victories against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Stoke City – the latter which booked Palace a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Beating Everton on Sunday would mean a return to Wembley for the first time since the 2015/16 season.
The Toffees find themselves in a difficult position, fighting for Premier League survival for the remainder of the campaign. Having lost seven of their last 10 in all competitions, Frank Lampard’s men sit 17th in the table, level on points with Watford in the relegation zone but with three games in hand.
They have, however, beaten Hull City, Brentford and Boreham Wood already in the competition, and the chance of an FA Cup semi-final is one positive in a tough season.
Frank Lampard has already managed a side to the FA Cup final, taking Chelsea to Wembley in 2019/20 before losing to Arsenal. Both managers had supremely impressive records in the competition as players, with Lampard and Vieira winning four and five FA Cup trophies respectively.