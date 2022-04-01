Leeds’ relegation worries have eased somewhat since Jesse Marsch’s arrival in February, although they will still be cautiously looking over their shoulder as Everton and Burnley pick up points.

Currently in 16th position, they are four points clear of Everton having played a the Toffees more, and five clear of the Clarets in the bottom three.

They are unbeaten in their last four, winning three, including a dramatic comeback from two goals down against Wolverhampton Wanderers; Luke Ayling was the hero, scoring the last-minute winner at Molineux.

Tactical overview

With Michael Olise’s fitness still to be assessed after coming off early against Newcastle, Vieira has several decisions to make in attack. Odsonne Edouard started as a lone striker in the north-east before Jean-Philippe Mateta was introduced in the second-half alongside him.

Jordan Ayew also provided support from the bench on Wednesday, with Christian Benteke also available after making an impact as a late substitute at Wembley.

Marsch has introduced a solidity to this Leeds side, after they conceded 20 goals in their final five games under Bielsa, but they still have the trademark energy and non-stop running that the Argentine introduced.

Dan James and Jack Harrison offer constant pressure from the front – the former even filling in as a makeshift centre-forward in the victory against Watford – with Raphinha adding creativity and flair from the wide areas.

In midfield, Stuart Dallas, Mateusz Klich and Kalvin Phillips are the engine room of the team.