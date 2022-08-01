Past meetings

The goals did not flow when Palace met Leeds in the Premier League last season – although the goalless draw in April cemented yet another home clean sheet in the Premier League, with the Eagles not conceding a goal at Selhurst between February and the end of the season.

Vieira’s side were unlucky not to come away with a point at Elland Road, as a controversial penalty in added time allowed Raphinha to take all three points.

Palace fans will fondly remember their emphatic win at the beginning of the 2020/21 season, as early goals from Scott Dann and Eberechi Eze – the latter with a sumptuous free-kick – set Palace on their way to a 4-1 victory.

The most recent meeting between the two sides took place in Perth, as they met in Australia on pre-season tour. That match ended 1-1.