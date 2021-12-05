Preview

Despite the disappointment of a draw at Brighton & Hove Albion after leading late on, Patrick Vieira was keen to emphasise the positives from Palace’s trip to the south coast.

“We defended well as a team,” he said after the game. “We need to have this kind of maturity… We were really disciplined and I liked the way that the wingers worked tactically. There are a lot of positives to take into the second half of the season.”

Now the Eagles are back in south London in front of their vocal home support, and they will be keen to build on a positive start to the Vieira era. There have been plenty of impressive performances at Selhurst Park, including the 3-0 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur, the comeback draw against Leicester City and the dramatic victory over Everton.

Sitting comfortable in 11th, Palace will be keen to kick-on and push towards the teams in the top half of the Premier League table.

At the summit, Liverpool find themselves with more urgency to push forwards. After battling away with Chelsea and Manchester City at the start of the season, the latter have pulled away and now sit 11 points clear.