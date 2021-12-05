Jürgen Klopp’s side have won just two of their last five league games, and with Man City on a 12-game winning streak – their last defeat having come at the hands of the Eagles – the pressure to keep the pace at the top has increased.
However, Liverpool are yet to win in four visits to London this season, letting leads slip against Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford and being beaten by West Ham United.
Tactical overview
Vieira reserved particular praise for the work rate and tactical nous of his wingers against Brighton, with Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze tireless in their pursuit of the ball. Wilfried Zaha remains unavailable as his Africa Cup of Nations campaign continues, and so the manager will hope the aggressive performances from his forwards continue in their absence.
For Liverpool, there are similarly crucial international absences. All three scorers from the reverse fixture are unavailable: Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita. However, Klopp can boast strength in depth in attack, with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino under pressure to provide the goals, while Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been easing the burden in midfield.