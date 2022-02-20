The visitors have taken to playing a strikerless system, with Phil Foden often the central attacker supported by Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez or Raheem Sterling out wide.
With Rodri in the holding midfield position, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva are given license to roam forwards, creating opportunities for their teammates or scoring themselves – they have 20 goals between them so far in the campaign.
Match details
-
Monday, 14th March
-
20:00 GMT
-
Selhurst Park
-
Sky Sports
