The result sees Palace sitting 10th – a top-half position ahead of Leicester City and Aston Villa – with 10 games remaining.

Manchester City's arrival is the latest in a series of huge home fixtures for Vieira’s side, with Chelsea recently visiting Selhurst Park and Arsenal and Manchester United still to come.

After rotating key players in the Champions League last time out against Sporting Lisbon – sure of qualification after a five-goal first leg victory – City will be well-rested upon their arrival in south London.

Pep Guardiola’s side have found themselves locked in a title race after seeming to pull away earlier in the season, with Liverpool now snapping at their heels. Six points ahead but having played a game more, the visitors will know that every game counts as the title race goes down to the wire.

Like Palace, City are still competing in the FA Cup and have a quarter-final trip to Southampton to look forward to; the Eagles welcome Everton as both seek to earn a trip to Wembley for the semi-finals.

Tactical overview

Vieira focused on energy in the reverse fixture, a tireless midfield trio of Cheikhou Kouyaté, Conor Gallagher and James McArthur complemented by Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard in attack.

After frustrating City’s attempts to equalise, the manager gambled in bringing on Michael Olise for Kouyaté – the move paid off a few minutes later when Olise’s sublime dribbling ability helped to fashion the crucial second goal.