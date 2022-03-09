Past meetings

Palace fell to a late defeat when the teams last met at Old Trafford, with Fred scoring the only goal deep into the second-half.

The points were shared the last time they came together in a foggy south London, with then-second-placed United held to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park.

Preview

After two difficult games on the road in quick succession, Crystal Palace will be pleased to be back in front of their home fans for the final day against Manchester United at Selhurst Park.

Defeat at Goodison Park was a tough one to take for Patrick Vieira’s side after leading 2-0 at the break, but they will take encouragement from the fine football they produced in the first-half – Eberechi Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Wilfried Zaha in particular combining to clinical effect.