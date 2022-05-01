This game is Palace's first back at Selhurst since May - buy your tickets here!

Preview

If Arsenal on Friday, 5th August is opening night, then Montpellier at Selhurst Park this weekend is the dress rehearsal.

It is the final chance for Patrick Vieira to assess his squad before the beginning of the Premier League season, and perhaps one more opportunity for the young Academy players to earn themselves a shot at first-team football this season.

Palace’s preparations so far have been positive. Initial outings against Accrington Stanley and Millwall saw a return to action, the second producing a scintillating attacking display.

A tour of Singapore and Australia saw the club play in front of enormous crowds, facing Liverpool, Leeds United and Manchester United – the latter in front of more than 75,000 people at the MCG.