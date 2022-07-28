Meanwhile, there were successful outings back home. New signing Cheick Doucouré earned his first appearances in a Palace shirt as the Eagles dismissed Ipswich Town and Gillingham, before sumptuous goals from Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha put paid to QPR at Loftus Road.

Now European opposition looms as the final test of pre-season, and they come with some pedigree.

Montpellier have produced some of the continent’s finest players, from World Cup cult heroes Roger Milla and Carlos Valderrama, to French striking hero Olivier Giroud.

Perhaps their most beloved son is former national team manager Laurent Blanc, who remains the club’s all-time top scorer after an eight-year spell before moving abroad to enjoy a storied career at Barcelona, Inter Milan and Manchester United.

Ten years ago, as Palace were preparing for their first season back in the top-flight, Montpellier were beginning the Ligue 1 season as defending champions, having pipped a strong PSG side to the title the season before.

The trip to Selhurst Park means a return to south London for Mamadou Sakho, who made 75 appearances for Palace over a five-year period in south London.

Tactical overview

Patrick Vieira will have a selection dilemma, with his starting XI sure to be an indication of his thinking for the Premier League season.

There will be a chance to see Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi alongside one another, after their strong performances at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Doucouré has been starting alongside Jeff Schlupp and Eberechi Eze in midfield, while there is a chance for Jean-Philippe Mateta – who scored in the final game on tour against Leeds – to reunite with Wilfried Zaha in attack.