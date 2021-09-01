Previous meetings

A Jairo Riedewald thunderbolt saw Palace collect all three points in their last meeting with Newcastle United, with Gary Cahill collecting his first Palace goal at St James’ Park after Jonjo Shelvey had opened the scoring early on.

It meant revenge for the Eagles, who had fallen to a late Newcastle sucker-punch at Selhurst Park in their first meeting that season, with Callum Wilson and Joelinton recording a quick-fire double in the dying moments to snatch victory.

However, Palace’s recent home record against in this fixture is strong, with last season’s defeat the only loss in Newcastle’s last six visits to south London.

Preview

Palace’s recent record of three successive draws fails to tell the story of what has been a promising, if ultimately frustrating, period for Patrick Vieira’s side.

The Eagles suffered late heartbreak against Arsenal as Alexandre Lacazette bundled home a 94th-minute equaliser, painfully reminiscent of Neal Maupay’s 95th-minute strike for Brighton & Hove Albion just weeks before.

In between those fixtures, Palace fought back from two goals down at half-time against Leicester, and could count themselves unlucky not to take all three points from the game.