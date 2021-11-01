Previous meetings

It was success for Palace last time the two sides met in south London, goals from Luka Milivojevic and Andros Townsend sealing a comfortable victory in September 2019.

Indeed, the Eagles’ recent record against Norwich is a good one, unbeaten in their last five and losing just one of the previous 11 meetings.

Preview

Boxing Day proved a disappointing trip to north London for Palace, beaten 3-0 at Tottenham Hotspur after going down to ten men in the first-half. The absence of Patrick Vieira in the dugout, who is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, was a challenge.

Palace’s home form this season is good however, losing just once in nine outings at Selhurst Park this season. A draw against Southampton backed up an important victory over Everton in December.

The hosts will be without Wilfried Zaha, who is suspended after his red-card against Spurs, but will be encouraged by Jordan Ayew’s recent form – he put in another tireless display in north London after scoring the equaliser against the Saints before Christmas.