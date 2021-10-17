Previous meetings

It was an afternoon to remember for Wilfried Zaha the last time the two sides met in south London, with the Palace forward scoring the 50th league goal of his career. It was enough to give the Eagles all three points, aided in no small part by a superb Vicente Guaita save from Che Adams at point-blank range.

Preview

With victory over Everton putting an end to a run of three straight defeats, it is a much sunnier outlook for Patrick Vieira and his squad heading into the midweek fixtures.

Palace were put to the test against the Toffees, holding on to a one goal lead as the minutes ticked down – before Conor Gallagher’s stunning late strike sealed all three points.