Previous meetings

Palace’s record against Stoke is a good one, winning eight of their last 10 meetings in all competitions.

James McArthur was on the scoresheet the last time the two met, as Palace came from behind to take all three points from the bet365 Stadium in May 2018. The Eagles also won the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park, recovering from a goal down once again to snatch a last minute victory.

The two last met in the FA Cup in January, 2016, in south London as Palace continued their remarkable run to the final, with Wilfried Zaha scoring the only goal.