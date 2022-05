Preview

Vieira will be pleased with his side’s response after back-to-back defeats on the road in the Premier League. The Eagles put in a dominant display against Leeds United at Selhurst Park but were unable to find a way through, before late drama saw them come from behind to snatch all three points at St Mary’s.

After falling behind from a set-piece early on, Palace equalised through Eberechi Eze – his first goal since returning from injury – and then completed their comeback in the second minute of injury time as Zaha struck from distance.

“This is the character we want as a football club,” Vieira told Palace TV after the game. “We know we are capable of doing it at home.

“The only question mark was: can we do it away from home? We did it a couple of times but there was inconsistency in these kind of performances and today we answered it quite well.”