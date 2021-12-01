Please note, Darren England will now referee this fixture instead of Michael Oliver. The fourth official is Jarred Gillett.

Previous meetings

After three frustrating results to start the Patrick Vieira era, Palace’s visit to the London Stadium in August kick-started the current campaign. Despite going behind twice, two excellent goals from Conor Gallagher – the first under the new manager – saw them rescue a point and display their never-say-die spirit.

Palace’s last victory over West Ham came at Selhurst over the festive period. On Boxing Day 2019, Jordan Ayew picked up the ball outside the penalty area in added time; spinning away from two defenders, he lobbed Roberto and gave Palace all three points, sealing Goal of the Season in the process.

Preview

The recent three-goal victory over Norwich City was the perfect riposte from Palace, after a disappointing afternoon in north London against Tottenham Hotspur. It continued a remarkable home record which has seen just one defeat at Selhurst Park this season.

Indeed, it meant the Eagles had scored in nine consecutive home games, the first time they've achieved such a run in the Premier League.

Three points meant a suitable final act to a seismic year in the club’s history, with the beginning of a new era under Vieira and the opening of the club’s brand new Academy facility.