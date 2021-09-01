Previous meetings

The last time these two sides met, on a cold January afternoon with no fans present, it took a stunning Eberechi Eze strike to set the game alight.

The ball played across the edge of the penalty area, the Palace man dropped his shoulder to feint away from the attentions of the defenders in old gold, and struck a rasping left-footed effort past Rui Patricio and into the back of the net.

It was enough to see Palace claim all three points, and claim their first victory against Wolves in five attempts.