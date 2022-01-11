Previous meetings

As these teams are in different regions of the Under 18 Premier League, they don’t face each other often. The last time the two sides met in this tournament was just under two years ago at Molineux, where Wolves narrowly edged the young Eagles with a 2-1 victory.

Preview

Rob Quinn’s Palace side enter this game after coming from behind to triumph over Barnsley in the third round last month.

Under his stewardship they currently sit fourth in the Under-18 Premier League South, enjoying a solid start to the season after winning six of their 12 games so far. Wolves also reside in fourth place in the Under-18 Premier League North.

Palace will look to carry their good league form into the FA Youth Cup clash against the West Midlands outfit and progress to the Fifth Round for the first time in 12 years.

A home clash against either Tottenham Hotspur or West Bromwich Albion awaits the victors, which will be played by the weekend of Februrary 5th, 2022.