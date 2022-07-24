Preview

After victory over Leeds United at Selhurst Park, Palace kept a second consecutive away clean sheet at the King Power as they played out a goalless stalemate against Leicester City.

Despite their defensive performance in the East Midlands, Patrick Vieira was disappointed with a particular aspect of his side’s attacking output.

“There was an opportunity to play four against two,” he said after the game. “Their two worked hard, yes, but we weren’t brave enough to break that line and find our holding midfielder [from defence].

“When we did find our holding midfielder, we didn’t have the pass going forwards. We didn’t break lines today. We didn’t take risks, and this is why we didn’t create much in the second-half.”

Palace will hope to be more coherent going forwards in front of their home fans, something demonstrated in the sumptuous move that led to Ebere Eze’s winner against Leeds.