Preview

After coming from behind to secure a well-deserved draw at Villa Park on Sunday, Palace are still within touching distance of several Premier League records. Their highest points tally, best goal difference and most goals scored can all be beaten – a sign of the progress the squad has made under Patrick Vieira this season.

The manager was pleased with the performance against Aston Villa, despite being unable to claim all three points.

“I’m really happy with the performance,” he said in his post-match press conference. “From the first minute we played well and we managed to control the game. We showed quality and we showed character to get back into the game and managed to take a point.”

“We tried our best, but when we get to the last third we don’t always make the right decisions. Of course we need to keep working and improving, but this is one of the areas that next year will have to be better.”

Vieira will hope that more of a killer instinct is on show at Goodison Park, as he looks for a third straight success against Everton. Palace can make it five games unbeaten with a positive result, and could move as high as ninth with a win – they sit just three points behind Leicester with a superior goal difference.