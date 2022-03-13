Palace pushed for a winner, and perhaps deserved to take all three points, but in the end it finished level.

The Eagles’ last victory over Leicester was at the King Power, a sensational 4-1 win in February 2019 with the highlight being a brace from Wilfried Zaha.

Preview

Palace’s last two games could hardly have gone better. The visits of Everton and Arsenal to Selhurst Park resulted in two clean sheets, seven goals scored – and an FA Cup semi-final.

“We took our chances in a really important period,” Vieira said after the Arsenal game. “It was a really good team performance today and we are really pleased.

“I think we were really smart with the way we defended from up-front, and managed to create chances and score goals.”

Palace’s defending was exemplary once again, and it is now four clean sheets in a row for Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and co. The last time the Eagles conceded was against Stoke City on March 1st.

Much has been made of the contribution of the Selhurst Park atmosphere to recent form; this weekend means a return to the road, however, and a difficult trip to the King Power.