For Leicester, Palace's visit is the third in a hat-trick of difficult games this week – and they will hope to continue their resilient form. Having taken a point away at Old Trafford against Manchester United, they held firm in the Europa Conference League to draw 0-0 with PSV Eindhoven in midweek, with a second leg still to come.
The two sides are level on points in the table, with Palace ahead on goal difference – although Leicester currently have two games in hand. Victory would see the away side consolidate ninth place.
Tactical overview
In Olise's absence against Arsenal, Jordan Ayew demonstrated just what he can bring to the team on the right-hand side. Not only was he tireless defensively, but he also cut inside and finished on his left foot to double Palace’s lead.
It means a selection headache for Vieira, with Zaha and Jean-Philippe Mateta starring against the Gunners and Eberechi Eze, Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard also pushing for a place in the starting XI.
Wesley Fofana's return to the Leicester side has been a big boost for Brendan Rodgers, with the centre-back paired with Jonny Evans in a solid defensive unit.
Much of the Foxes’ attacking output comes from the wide areas however, with Harvey Barnes in form and able to cause real damage to the best sides in the league – feeding Kelechi Iheanacho and James Maddison in the process.