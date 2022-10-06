Preview

Victory against Leeds United was exactly what Patrick Vieira’s side needed after they were denied by both Brentford and Chelsea late on at Selhurst Park this season.

“We just needed a win because when you look at our performances lately we were quite good,” the manager said after the game. “The only thing we were missing was a win. Today we didn’t play as well as we did before but we managed to win the game.

“So it’s important for us to find the right balance. When we didn’t win we didn’t throw away everything we’ve been doing in the last couple of months. We won today but are still going to try to improve as a team.”

Ebere Eze’s first goal in front of a packed Selhurst Park proved the difference between the two sides, after a wonderful flick from Wilfried Zaha – but just as pleasing was a second goal in as many games from Odsonne Edouard.