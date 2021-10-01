Previous meetings

Palace were beaten in both behind-closed-doors games last season, but took a point from the Etihad last time they played in front of travelling fans in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

After taking an early lead through Cenk Tosun, Palace thought they had been cruelly robbed of the points by a late Sergio Agüero double. But in the final moments, a Fernandinho own goal sent the away fans wild and saw the Eagles return to south London with a point.

Preview

Palace were frustrated last time out, as Christian Benteke’s thumping header was cancelled out by an inventive overhead-kick from Callum Wilson, leaving the points to be shared against Newcastle United. Benteke hit the post in the first-half, before bagging what he thought was the winner with another powerful header late on, but the Video Assistant Referee disallowed the goal.

However, it extended Palace’s unbeaten run to five games, after strong performance at the Emirates last time out on the road – were it not for Alexandre Lacazette’s 94th minute equaliser, the Eagles would have emerged with all three points.

The Etihad is just the latest in a series of tough away trips for Palace to start the season, after visiting Stamford Bridge and Anfield before the Emirates last Monday night.