Previous meetings

Palace’s recent record at Millwall is good – albeit their last competitive meeting came in 2013. Drawing 0-0 in the Championship in April that year, the Eagles' last victory came a season earlier, when Jermaine Easter struck the only goal in a 1-0 win.

Indeed, the Eagles have lost just one of their last five competitive trips to the Den. The two met most recently in a pre-season fixture in September 2020, with Palace winning by a solitary goal.

Preview

The new year started in exhilarating fashion, with Palace almost completing a remarkable second-half comeback against West Ham after a frustrating opening period in which they were unlucky to go in three goals down.

“It’s the character and the personality of the team in the dressing room,” said Patrick Vieira after the visitors clung on for three points. “We may lack experience but what we have in the dressing room is players who really look like our fans. That means believing until the last minute.”