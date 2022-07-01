Preview

A late Brentford goal provided a disappointing finish to Palace’s midweek exploits, as the Bees emerged with a point from Selhurst Park despite having trailed for much of the second-half.

But there were positives to take, none more so than the sight of another stunning Wilfried Zaha strike in front of the Holmesdale. The Ivorian has started the season in similar goalscoring form to the last campaign, with four goals in as many games.

There was also the return to the starting lineup of Michael Olise, who struggled with injury during pre-season but reminded defences of his terrifying potential as he floated inside and struck the base of the Brentford post from distance on Tuesday evening.

Midfielder Cheick Doucouré was named Man of the Match last time out, and the 22-year-old has taken to life in the Premier League like a duck to water – with his fitness benefiting as each game goes by.

Against Newcastle’s midfield talisman Bruno Guimaraes, the Mali international could be crucial.

Eddie Howe's side have started the season in mixed fashion, their inconsistency personified by racing into a two goal lead against Manchester City before being pegged back for a 3-3 draw.

The Magpies have spent heavily over the past 12 months, including the additions of Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Sven Botman and – for a club record fee – Alexander Isak during the summer window. The latter, arriving from Real Sociedad with a big reputation, could make his debut against Palace and will be keen to make an impact.