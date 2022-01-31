After a poor start to the season Norwich’s form has greatly improved under Dean Smith, the former Aston Villa man guiding them to three straight wins – including booking their place in the FA Cup fifth round.

Victories over Everton and Watford in the league have boosted their points tally in their search for survival, now sitting a place above the relegation zone and a point clear of rivals Watford and Newcastle United.

Tactical overview

Norwich’s three-goal defeat of Watford in their last league outing demonstrated the importance of full-backs to their system. On the right, Max Aarons has continued his excellent form of the last few years, while on the left Brandon Williams – on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season – has made an impression by winning the club’s Player of the Month award.

Palace will try and nullify the threat with their own hard-working wide players, with Jordan Ayew, Olise and Edouard all willing to track back and help Joel Ward and Tyrick Mitchell in defence.