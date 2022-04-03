Past meetings

It was a topsy-turvy match at Selhurst Park the last time these two sides met, with Palace taking an early lead through Wilfried Zaha within the opening two minutes.

Southampton hit back with two goals in five minutes through James Ward-Prowse and Armando Broja, before Jordan Ayew rescued a point for the Eagles in the second-half.

The Eagles will be looking for revenge for the last trip to St Mary’s, when Christian Benteke’s early goal was cancelled out by a Danny Ings brace to give Southampton a 3-1 win.

Preview

Palace spent much of Monday night against Leeds United knocking at the door, but failing to find a way through. Conor Gallagher, Wilfried Zaha and co. saw the Eagles dominate much of the game, and they were disappointed to settle for a point.

Patrick Vieira was pleased with aspects of the performance, however, which he says can be taken into the Southampton fixture.

“I can be frustrated and the team can be frustrated,” he said in his post-match interview. “But it was really difficult for us to find the net. Outside of that, I think we played some really good football with a high tempo.”