The visitors sit atop Premier League 2 (Division 2) by 10 points, clear of Stoke City in second place. Palace, who have also enjoyed a strong season at youth level, are in fourth.

The Eagles suffered a setback last time out, losing 2-0 away at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but their home form has been far more positive: in their last two games they have scored five times without reply to collect the full six points.

They will be looking towards top scorer Sion Spence, whose hattrick at the start of the month saw Palace convincingly beat Norwich City, to continue their impressive form going forwards.

Leeds, by contrast, have been in imperious form both at home and on the road. They are seeking a 10th straight league win and an 11th in their last 12 games. Marcelo Bielsa’s liberal use of first-team players at U23s level could provide a real test for a young Palace side.

However there is some encouragement in the visitors’ record this season. Despite only losing three league games in the campaign, each defeat has been away from home.

You can see how the young Eagles fare LIVE on Palace TV – find out how by clicking here.