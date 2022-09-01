Preview

Palace made it three wins from three at Selhurst against Southampton as their prolific home form continued, but on the road success has been tougher to come by.

“It’s the atmosphere,” said Vieira after the game. “The fans, players, feeling really strong when we play at home.

“You see the noise, when you go through those difficult periods you find the energy to get back on your feet and give more. Playing at home allows us to play well and fight till the end to get the result.”

Edouard’s goal against Saints was the difference between the two sides, his third in four games at home – but he will be determined to register on the road as Palace look for their first league away win of the season.

The Frenchman has only scored one Premier League goal away from home, but it came within the capital at the Emirates against Arsenal. Having scored against Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and – last season – West Ham, he will look to make his mark on yet another London derby.