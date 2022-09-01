David Moyes' side are having a rollercoaster of a season having recovered from a tough start, losing their first three Premier League games without scoring a goal, and sit 13th in the table just two points behind Palace.
Recent results have suffered during a hard run of games, including defeats at Anfield and Old Trafford to Liverpool and Manchester United respectively – but like the Eagles their home form is strong, winning six on the bounce at the London Stadium in all competitions.
Palace will look to capitalise on any fatigue in their opponents: where Vieira’s side have played 13 games in all competitions as a fairly standard league-wide total, Sunday will be West Ham’s 22nd outing.
Their hectic routine stems from their participation in the Europa Conference League, and a difficult Thursday night trip to Romania awaited before kick-off this weekend.
Tactical preview
Palace’s midfield will be an area of interest, after Luka Milivojević impressed in Chieck Doucouré's absence against Southampton. The 22-year-old Malian midfielder could return against the Hammers depending on fitness, with Ebere Eze and Michael Olise starting as No.8s once again.
Will Hughes returned to action last time out, and there was a cameo from Jaïro Riedewald too, so Vieira is spoilt for choice in central midfield.
Moyes may have a choice to make of his own, after Michail Antonio came off the bench and impressed against Manchester United, replacing summer signing Gianluca Scamacca.
Declan Rice and Tomáš Souček impressed in central midfield, with Saïd Benrahma the creative force ahead of them.