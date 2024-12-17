Factfile

Manager: Mikel Arteta

Position: 3rd

Nickname: Gunners

Ground: Emirates Stadium

Founded: 1886 (138 years ago)

What’s the story?

Arsenal's season so far has been a mixed bag, at least when held up against the high standards they've set themselves over recent years. The Gunners sit third in the Premier League - not a bad position - but are already six points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, nine if the Reds win their game in hand.

Away league defeats at Bournemouth and Newcastle, without scoring, could prove costly. After all, Arsenal only lost five league games last season, conceding just 29 goals, yet still weren't able to claim that elusive title.

Mikel Arteta has at least ensured his team have smoothly managed their European commitments, well on course to make qualify for the next stage of the Champions League, and make progress in the Carabao Cup. They also remain the unofficial set-piece kings, with nine of their 27 non-penalty league goals coming from dead-ball situations.