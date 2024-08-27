Factfile

Manager: Johannes Hoff Thorup

Nickname: The Canaries

Ground: Carrow Road

Founded: 1902 (122 years ago)

What’s the story?

Norwich are beginning life under new manager Johannes Hoff Thorup, who is taking on the always tricky task of implementing a new, free-flowing style of play, and keeping the side competitive in the Championship at the same time. Thorup arrived from Danish side Nordsjælland, where he was promoted from assistant to the No. 1 job in January 2023 – the first managerial job of his career.

Having lost Gabriel Sara to Galatasaray over summer, the Canaries were hoping for a morale-boosting start to the season at the home of newly-promoted Oxford United, playing their first game in the second tier since 1999. The atmosphere at the Kassam Stadium helped the Us to all three points however, with defensive errors compounding Thorup’s misery on the opening day.