Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s Red Devils have been one of the league’s hottest sides since the restart, notching five wins and two draws in all competitions.

Their surge in form sees them sit fifth in the table, level on points with Leicester City in fourth, and with a game in hand four points behind Chelsea in third.

Palace, meanwhile, have struggled since the league resumed, and will be looking to respond to a frustrating defeat against Aston Villa with a strong performance in SE25. Should the Eagles defeat Solskjær’s men, they will add to their 2-1 victory in August and do the double over United for the first time in history.

That summertime win at Old Trafford - almost 11 months ago - saw Patrick van Aanholt and Jordan Ayew combine to cancel out Daniel James’ late goal and secure the Eagles an impressive three points. It saw Palace bag their first Premier League victory over the Red Devils, and Hodgson’s charges will be hoping to perform similarly today.

Of everyone they’ll face - and perhaps of everyone in the league currently - January signing Bruno Fernandes will cause Palace concern, with the Portugal international being involved in six goals from his last four games.

He could become the first United player to score in five consecutive away games in the competition since Zlatan Ibrahimovic (January 2017), and the fourth to do so overall for the Red Devils, after Ruud van Nistelrooy (twice) and Robin van Persie.

However, with an FA Cup clash against Chelsea on Sunday, Solskjær may look to rotate his squad.

Did you know?

Crystal Palace have won six of their 17 home Premier League games this season (D4 L7) – only in 2013/14 (eight) and 2017/18 (seven) have they won more home matches in a season in the competition.

Tactical overview

Southampton held United to a 2-2 draw on Monday by pressing them high and pressuring them adeptly for their first goal. Their second came from a poorly defended corner.

However, the Saints - like Aston Villa before - came undone when United’s talented attack-minded players made direct runs at defence. To avoid this, Palace’s defenders and central midfield will have to hold their ground without conceding a foul against some of England’s most in-form frontmen.

Team news

Palace have been dealt another fitness boost this week, with Jeffrey Schlupp returning to training and being available for selection against the Red Devils. Hodgson, however, warned that "the doctors and medical people are wary, once again, having been out of football for a long time, how many minutes he could safely play."

James Tomkins has also returned to training and Martin Kelly is available for selection, however Christian Benteke will miss the final three matches after collecting a red card against Aston Villa.

United will likely be without fullbacks Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams, who both haven’t trained this week. Mason Greenwood will be assessed prior to the game after being the victim of a poor Oriol Romeu challenge.

How to follow

On TV

This game will be shown live via BT Sport 1 from 19:30. Kick-off is 20:15 BST.

