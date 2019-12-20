The Magpies have turned St James’ Park into something of a fortress, defeating Manchester United and holding Manchester City to a draw there.

However, last year the Eagles broke them down to record a single-goal victory thanks to Luka Milivojevic converting a Wilfried Zaha-earned penalty. It was a textbook Palace win.

The south Londoners and Tynesiders currently sit close to one another in the table, with just one point separating the two teams.

A win for Palace would put them on 26 points - Tottenham Hotspur’s current total.

One man who will be on the Eagles’ mind as they travel north is Jonjo Shelvey - the Newcastle midfielder having netted three goals in his last three matches. Shelvey had been a doubt to face Palace, but it now appears the 27-year-old is fit to play having missed a recent game with Burnley.

Team news

The Eagles are suffering from numerous injuries to their squad - especially in defence. Jairo Riedewald filled-in for the injured Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp at left-back against Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night, but had to be substituted at half-time with an injury of his own.

Gary Cahill and Andros Townsend missed the match as well.

Hodgson has now said that Van Aanholt is likely to be fit to play and that Scott Dann will have to be assessed pre-match.

SEE ALSO: Hodgson hopeful on Van Aanholt Newcastle return but Palace suffer another defensive setback

In defence, Newcastle’s Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark are unavailable. Midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin is also ruled-out. Steve Bruce has said Shelvey and Miguel Almirón "seemed okay" in training.

Tactical overview

Newcastle rather religiously field a 5-4-1 formation and stick to this when out of possession. The results are clear to see - with no team in the table’s lower half having conceded fewer than Newcastle.

A fine shot-stopping ‘keeper in Martin Dúbravka supports the densely packed Newcastle backline, meaning the Eagles will have to find some luck in front of goal to break through and score.

Did you know?

The last five meetings between Newcastle and Palace have produced just five goals (three for Newcastle, two for Palace), with no side scoring more than once in that time. In fact, the match that immediately preceded this run saw more goals scored in one afternoon (Palace 5-1 Newcastle, November 2015).

How to follow

Palace Audio

Palace supporters all over the world can listen to live audio commentary of every Palace fixture in the 2019/20 season for as little as £1 per game on the official club app, mobile internet or on desktop.

Fans can buy a Monthly Pass (which auto-renews) at £4.49 per month or a 24-Hour Pass (for a single matchday) for £1.49, by clicking here.

Find out more about Palace Audio here!

Social media

You can check out our Instagram story for eye-catching footage of all of the pre-match build-up and our official Twitter page will be bringing you up-to-the-minute match updates, stunning photos and more.

The official app

The official Palace app’s match centre is the place to be for everything you need during the Newcastle clash. With live stats and alerts, a running match commentary feed and lineups the moment they’re released as well as all an instant match report and post-match reaction from Palace TV, there’s no need to leave the app to follow the Eagles’ efforts.

Download our app for free here!

International fans

For fans following from abroad, have a look at our Worldwide TV Listings here. And if you're wondering where the nearest official fan club is to you, you can click here to find out.

Did you know you can become an International Member from just £45 and receive benefits such as guaranteed tickets for any home league game and exclusive live Palace TV streams for selected games? You can - by buying here!