After their opening day 5-0 defeat to current champions Manchester City, West Ham are unbeaten in the league - notching three wins and three draws from their seven games this season.

However, following a 4-0 defeat to Oxford United in the Carabao Cup, West Ham may have seen their confidence knocked somewhat and could only manage a 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth last Saturday despite having taken the lead in the 10th minute.

Palace can also take positives from the Hammers’ record in the capital, with no side losing more London derbies than them in the top flight.

But Manuel Pellegrini’s men are undoubtedly enjoying a purple patch at the moment and the two in-form sides will be well matched in the clash at the London Stadium.

Palace’s last outing in east London was a frustrating afternoon for Roy Hodgson’s squad, losing 3-2 after taking the lead through James McArthur within six minutes.

The Hammers equalised, however, and eventually took the lead through Javier Hernández before Felipe Anderson bagged the hosts’ third. Jeffrey Schlupp pulled one back with 15 minutes of play to go, though the Eagles were unable to stage an impressive comeback.

Did you know?

Since Palace returned the Premier League in 2013-14, no side has won more penalties than them in the competition (46), and West Ham have given away the most in that time (39). There has been a penalty awarded in three of the last four league meetings between the two sides.

Tactical overview

West Ham tend to line-up in a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Declan Rice playing between the midfield and defence, allowing attacking talent such as Manuel Lanzini, Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko to flourish.

They are often supported by another solid presence in Mark Noble, who can form a defensive pairing with Rice to allow his attack-minded teammates to press forward on the offensive.

This ability to protect the back four has seen West Ham concede just nine times this season - considerably less than Arsenal and Chelsea and the same amount as Tottenham Hotspur.

But only two teams can boast a better defensive record than Palace, who have leaked on just seven occasions this season - four of those coming in one game. Manchester City and Manchester United have also conceded seven alongside Sheffield United, with only Liverpool and Leicester City having let in fewer.

Team news

Against Norwich City last Saturday, the Eagles were without Mamadou Sakho and Connor Wickham. This week, captain Luka Milivojevic will be unavailable after picking up five yellow cards to earn a one-match suspension.

Pellegrini has revealed that goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is unavailable due to a hip injury which may require surgery. Michail Antonio has been sidelined since the end of August with a hamstring injury and is now recovering from surgery.

Centre-back Winston Reid is a long-term absentee, having suffered a serious knee injury 18 months ago. He currently remains out of action.

How to follow

Palace Audio

Palace supporters all over the world can listen to live audio commentary of every Palace fixture in the 2019/20 season for as little as £1 per game on the official club app, mobile internet or on desktop.

Fans can buy a Season Pass for £38, a Monthly Pass (which auto-renews) at £4.49 per month, or a 24-Hour Pass (for a single matchday) for £1.49, by clicking here.

Find out more about Palace Audio here!

Social media

You can check out our Instagram story for eye-catching footage of all of the pre-match build-up and our official Twitter page will be bringing you up-to-the-minute match updates, stunning photos and more.

The official app

The official Palace app’s match centre is the place to be for everything you need during the West Ham clash. With live stats and alerts, a running match commentary feed and lineups the moment they’re released as well as all an instant match report and post-match reaction from Palace TV, there’s no need to leave the app to follow the Eagles’ efforts.

Download our app for free here!

International fans

For fans following from abroad, have a look at our Worldwide TV Listings here. And if you're wondering where the nearest official fan club is to you, you can click here to find out.

Did you know you can become an International Member from just £45 and receive benefits such as guaranteed tickets for any home league game and exclusive live Palace TV streams for selected games? You can - by buying here!