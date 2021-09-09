Past meetings

It’s been a fixture of differing fortunes for Palace and Leicester in recent times, with the Eagles winning four in a row between 2017 and 2019, but failing to win any of the four since.

Last season saw Palace unlucky to be pegged back by a late Harvey Barnes equaliser at Selhurst, after Wilfried Zaha gave them the lead and Vicente Guaita saved a Kelechi Iheanacho penalty.

Indeed, Palace have taken more points off Leicester City than they have from any other club in the Premier League era, taking 27 from their meetings with the Foxes – and winning eight times.

Preview

It’s been a tricky start to the season for Leicester, winning just two of their opening six games in the league. Victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield got their campaign off to a sensational start, but defeats to West Ham United, City and Brighton since have brought them back down to earth.

Jamie Vardy had an eventful outing last time out in the league, scoring twice and netting an own goal in a 2-2 draw against Burnley.

The Foxes are also dealing with another season in the Europa League, having drawn with Napoli at the King Power Stadium before losing on a tiring trip to Warsaw on Thursday night.