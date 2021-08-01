The fixture list has not been kind to Palace, and Liverpool are the latest in a series of tough fixtures to start the season. Indeed, every side the Eagles have faced this season have been in the top three at kick-off.

Liverpool have started well, with a dramatic Champions League win against AC Milan in midweek making it nine games unbeaten at Anfield. They sit level on 10 points with Manchester United and Chelsea at the top of the league, and will look to build on their confident performance at Elland Road last weekend.

Tactical overview

Liverpool executed Jürgen Klopp’s now familiar style to perfection against Leeds, his hardworking forward line of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota backed up by a tenacious midfield three.

Full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson provide much of the attacking thrust, while Alisson is a confident distributor of the ball from goal.

After a determined display at the London Stadium, Vieira’s own 4-3-3 came into its own against Spurs, as Palace dominated their London rivals from start to finish. Wilfried Zaha linked well with Tyrick Mitchell on the left-hand side, with Conor Gallagher continuing his excellent start to life in SE25.

Team news

Liverpool will be without Harvey Elliot after his injury against Leeds, while Roberto Firmino and Neco Williams remain unavailable. Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Thiago Alacantara were rested against Milan, but are expected to return to the side at the weekend.

Palace are boosted by the return of Michael Olise, making his debut against Spurs and impressing for the Under-23s in midweek. Will Hughes was also on the bench last time out, while Luka Milivojevic returned to the side.

Did you know?

After six straight defeats at Anfield last season, Liverpool are now unbeaten in nine at home – and without defeat in 14 straight Premier League games.

Last season, Salah became only the second Liverpool player to finish as top scorer in each of his first four seasons at the club. The last was Harry Chambers between 1919 and 1923.