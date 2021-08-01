Preview

Facing Brighton at Selhurst Park is always likely to guarantee drama, and the performances of Vieira’s side so far this season only add to the likelihood of a Monday night blockbuster.

Palace suffered defeat at Liverpool last time out, the latest in a tricky run of fixtures that has included a trip to Stamford Bridge and a meeting with Tottenham Hotspur already this season.

“When you come to a difficult place like Anfield you need a little bit of a luck,” said Vieira after the game. “We didn’t have it today. We created chances, conceded chances, but when you come to a place like that with the players they have you expect a difficult period.

“We had a difficult period… it was unlucky for us we couldn’t score that goal, especially in the first 15-20 minutes.”

Palace’s home form this season has been strong, beating Spurs and drawing with Brentford without conceding a home goal.

Brighton have also started the season strongly, sitting in fourth place after five games, winning four and losing one – as well as progressing in the Carabao Cup with victory over Swansea City.

Graham Potter’s men defeated Leicester City last time out, with goals from Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck securing all three points.