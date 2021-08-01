Tactical overview
These fixtures require calm heads and composure, something that Patrick Vieira has emphasised in his pre-match discussions with the squad.
“We have to play with passion, we have to play with determination,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “That is a really important element. But we shouldn’t forget – and we won’t forget – the system we are going to use to allow ourselves to play well.”
That 4-3-3 system worked excellently against Spurs last time out, with Wilfried Zaha at his blistering best on the left-hand side. Odsonne Edouard could be in line for a first Palace start, or Christian Benteke may lead the line – indeed, Vieira has stated that the two are able to play together.
Brighton’s defensive solidity has been important this season, keeping three clean sheets so far. The Seagulls have the ability to play a flat back four, with Sean Duffy and Lewis Dunk at the heart of defence, or a back three with the addition of Adam Webster.
Yves Bissouma offers protection in midfield, while Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck offer differing attacking options up-front.
Team news
Palace will be without Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson as they continue their road to recovery. Jeffrey Schlupp, however, is in-line to return from a small hamstring problem.
Brighton are without Webster through injury, while Bissouma could be a doubt after struggling against Leicester last weekend. Alexis Mac Allister and Enock Mwepu could also miss out.