Previous meetings

The two teams last met at Selhurst Park in January, where the Hammers took all three points in a narrow 2-3 victory.

But overall the Eagles have a strong record against West Ham despite the recent defeat, earning two wins in the last four games against the east Londoners - including a 2-1 victory on Boxing Day in 2019, where Jordan Ayew scored Palace’s 19/20 Goal of the Season.

Preview

Palace will travel to the London Stadium after securing their first point of the new season against Brentford last weekend.

Though the Eagles have yet to record a victory in 2021/22, the display against Brentford and the dominant - if unlucky - performance in midweek against Watford in the League Cup have seen Palace adapt to Patrick Vieira's style.

Across both fixtures the Eagles have dominated possession and looked good on the ball. Loanees Conor Gallagher and Jean Philippe-Mateta have both come within inches of scoring.

The Hammers have enjoyed a flying start to the season, topping the table after the first two weeks with back-to-back victories against Newcastle United and Leicester City.

These results come after a strong finish to the 2020/21 campaign which saw them finish two points shy of the Champions League places.