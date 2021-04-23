Previous meetings

The last meeting between the two sides earlier in the season ended in a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park. Vicente Guaita saved a Kelechi Iheanacho penalty early on, however a late Harvey Barnes equaliser cancelled out a fantastic volley from Wilfried Zaha.

Recent trips to the King Power Stadium include the 4-1 victory in February 2019 where Michy Batshuayi scored his first goal for the Eagles, and the 3-0 victory in December 2017 where Bakary Sako curled one in from 18 yards out.

The Eagles have won eight Premier League games against Leicester, which is more than they have versus any other side. In addition, four of those eight wins have come away from home, a joint-record for the Eagles.

Preview

Crystal Palace come into this game after a 16-day break, as the Southampton fixture was postponed due to the Saints’ FA Cup commitments.

Though the last outing at Selhurst Park ended in defeat against Champions League-chasing Chelsea, the last trip on the road for the Eagles saw them secure a vital point at Goodison Park.

Palace will look to build on that result and capitalise on their strong away form against the Foxes. Christian Benteke may prove to be pivotal in securing a result for the Eagles as five of the Belgian’s six goals this season have come away from home.

In contrast to Palace, Leicester come into this game having played three matches in 10 days. After securing their place in the FA Cup final after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Southampton last weekend, the Foxes brushed aside relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion in a 3-0 win on Thursday.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have been in fine form this season as they look to secure a top four spot, however they have lost two of their last three home games in the Premier League and the Eagles will look to add to this tally.

A victory at the King Power Stadium will see the Eagles equal their record of 11 wins from last season and surpass the 40-point mark, which almost secures mathematical Premier League safety for another season.

Tactical overview

The Eagles will most likely continue with the 4-4-2 formation which has helped them secure four points in the past three games. Leading goalscorer Zaha will most likely continue to lead the line for the Eagles alongside target man Benteke.

Rodgers' Leicester have deployed a 3-5-2 in recent games. Talismanic striker Jamie Vardy has often played alongside the in-form Ihenacho up-front, with defender Çağlar Söyüncü returning to bolster their defence.

Team news

Given the long break between games for the Eagles, Hodgson discussed the side's fitness in detail during his pre-match press conference, and you can read what he had to say here.

Leicester have most of their players available for the game on Monday night, although winger Harvey Barnes and full-back James Justin are both ruled out with knee injuries.

Foxes captain Wes Morgan is their only doubt coming into the game as he is nursing a back injury.

Did you know?

Palace’s Zaha has been involved in six goals in his last six Premier League appearances against Leicester, scoring five and assisting one.

None of the Eagles' last eight visits to the King Power have been drawn, with both sides winning four each in this spell since a 1-1 Championship meeting in April 2011.

Match details

Monday 26th April

20:00 BST

The King Power Stadium

Sky Sports

