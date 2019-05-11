Palace are currently preparing to end the 2018/19 campaign at home against AFC Bournemouth, with a 3pm kick-off this Sunday being the last 90 minutes of competitive football they will play until the pre-season begins.

Should results go the Eagles' way, they could finish the campaign in an impressive 11th place with a joint-record 49 points. To do so, the south Londoners will have to defeat the Cherries and hope that West Ham United lose against Watford. Who then takes 11th spot will depend on goal difference or even total goals scored.

Palace won't be the only club looking to advance their position, however, as Eddie Howe's Bournemouth can also climb higher up the Premier League table, needing only a victory over Palace to leapfrog the south Londoners.

And Howe's visiting side will be confident of their chances, having lost just once against Palace in their most recent seven clashes. That said, four of those games resulted in draws and Palace have won three of their past five matches, losing only one in a game at the hands of league leaders Manchester City.

Elsewhere, of course, the Citizens will be vying to make the most of their one-point lead over second-placed Liverpool to win the league and no other team bar Bournemouth can overtake the Eagles in the league.

Palace broke a record lately in their 3-2 win over Cardiff City when Wilfried Zaha netted the Eagles' opener as he joined captain Luka Milivojevic on over 10 goals for the season. This is the first ever time in the Premier League that Palace have had two players on double figures in the same season.

The last clash between the Eagles and Cherries saw a late Junior Stanislas penalty mean that the south coast side stole three points in a 2-1 victory. You can read how events unfolded here.

Team news

Palace will be without long-term absentees Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins and Jeffrey Schlupp as expected. Hodgson revealed that Scott Dann needs assessment and Christian Benteke missed the recent clash with Cardiff City due to a facial injury sustained against Everton.

Bournemouth will be without David Brooks, Dan Gosling and Dominic Solanke and goalkeeper Asmir Begovic will be rested again.

Tactical overview

Bournemouth have scored more goals this season than any club outside of the league's top six, with Callum Wilson bagging an impressive 15 of their total so far. However, Howe's men have also conceded the joint-fourth most goals in the campaign - showing an attacking style that may over-commit going forward and thus leaves its back four exposed.

Palace might be able to exploit this if they keep the play tight and find the optimum moments to counter against an off-guard or under-protected defence.

Stat to share

Ryan Fraser has 14 Premier League assists this season for Bournemouth. Only two players have assisted as many as 14 in a season playing for a club who finished in the Premier League's bottom half: Nolberto Solano in 1999-00 (15, Newcastle) and Muzzy Izzet in 2003-04 (14, Leicester).

Live coverage

This match will not be shown live on TV in the UK but we'll have you covered across our channels.

Right here on cpfc.co.uk, we'll bring you everything from pre-match through to the final whistle and beyond as we keep you updated with our live blog.

You can also check out our Instagram story pre-match for all of the build-up and our official Twitter page will be bringing you match updates.

Alternatively, grab your Palace Audio pass for just £1.49 to enjoy full commentary of this match.

For fans following from abroad, have a look at our Worldwide TV Listings here. And if you're wondering where the nearest official fan club is to you, you can click here to find out.

*Please note that Norwood Junction is closed on Sunday. Find out more details here.*

It's the last day of the season and so stocks of the iconic 2018/19 kit is running very low. If you act fast, you can buy yours now at a huge discount. Click here to buy!