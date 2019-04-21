The Gunners have become almost invincible at home this season, winning their last 10 league games in Holloway without losing a league match there since August 12 against Manchester City.

The task facing Palace, then, is of considerable magnitude and while the Eagles' recent history with their north London counterparts will not inspire great confidence, Roy Hodgson's side have recorded a win and a draw in their last four fixtures against Arsenal having not won previously since 1994.

Furthermore, recent away form ought to buoy hopes, with Palace winning three of their most recent four clashes on the road. The two club's own home and away strength means today's battle is set to be a butting of heads between two sides adept at winning on their respective successful territories.

Should Palace manage to take home a point or more, it will be the first season since 1979-80 that they have avoided defeat to Arsenal in both league meetings.

Their recent 2-2 draw with Unai Emery's team will linger fondly in the memory for fans, as a Luka Milivojevic brace of penalties at Selhurst Park earlier in the season kept Palace in a game they arguably could and should have won.

The Gunners' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be looking to ensure such a result isn't recorded again, however, having scored 18 league goals this season - three of which have come in his six most recent appearances.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth lost to relegated Fulham on Saturday. Palace sit just two points behind the Cherries, meaning today could see the Eagles fly to the higher perch of 12th should they pick up points in north London.

Team news

Palace have suffered from a handful of injuries in recent weeks, with Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins and Jeffrey Schlupp all unavailable until the end of the season.

Arsenal also have their fair share of absentees, with Hector Belleren, Rob Holding, Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck all unavailable for the clash. Sokratis is suspended and Granit Xhaka and Denis Suarez are being assessed ahead of kick-off.

Tactical overview

Defensively, Arsenal are behind their nearest opposition having conceded 40 goals in the Premier League so far - four more than Chelsea, who sit below them. However they are the third-highest scorers in the table and will be confident given their immense ongoing home form.

Emery has also implemented a remarkable style for fullbacks to adhere to, as the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac play very high up the field and work the wings even more so than the average attacking fullback.

Stat to share

No team has played more English league games on Easter Sunday than Arsenal (7), while this will be Palace’s first ever league game on that day.

Live coverage

This match will not be shown live on TV in the UK, however you can stay up-to-date with all the match action in the ways below.

You can check out our Instagram story pre-match for all of the build-up and our official Twitter page will be bringing you match updates while cpfc.co.uk is the place to go for post-match reaction, a match report and comments from the manager.

Alternatively, grab your Palace Audio pass for just £1.49 to enjoy full commentary of this match.

For fans following from abroad, have a look at our Worldwide TV Listings here. And if you're wondering where the nearest official fan club is to you, you can click here to find out.

