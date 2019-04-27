Today's 3pm clash will be the Eagles' penultimate game at Selhurst this season and the Palace squad are keen to make it one to remember after a campaign typically succeeding more away from home than on the turf of SE25.

Facing them, however, will be a Toffees side adept at dealing with Palace's efforts currently playing in a remarkable vein of form. Both current and previous results are likely to concern the Eagles, with Marco Silva's charges having won four of their past five matches, including wins over Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

And against Palace, their ability shines through further, having won four of the most recent eight battles between the two clubs - with the other four being drawn.

But in spite of the form book seemingly cursing Roy Hodgson's Palace, the south Londoners can take confidence in the fact that Everton have received costly punishments for slipping-up against teams further down the table than both themselves and the Eagles, having lost against Newcastle United and the relegated Fulham over the last few weeks.

Palace can also find confidence in their own form, having won three of their past five league fixtures in a spell that saw them face the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Arsenal.

In terms of ambitions, Everton are currently looking to further their drive up the Premier League table to secure a potential 7th-place finish. Sitting just two points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers, Europa League qualification is still very much on the cards for Silva's late runners.

Palace, meanwhile, are also aiming for an admirable league finish - sitting just one point behind West Ham United in 12th place. Encouragingly, this weekend could see the red and blues leapfrog the Hammers with Manuel Pellegrini's men facing Tottenham away - the Lilywhites having won every match at home in all competitions so far.

Palace would only need a draw to overtake West Ham given their superior goal difference and while home form may be of concern to them, the Eagles have scored in their last seven consecutive home league games and have the second-best defensive record of any club in the bottom 10. Additionally, Everton's away record is considerably worse than their capabilities at home, having lost three of their last five on the road compared to four wins at home in the same stretch of matches.

Team news

The Eagles are without Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins until the end of the season.

Everton will have to assess Richarlison, though Silva has described him as a 'major doubt' and Theo Walcott is also being assessed having fallen ill. Lucas Digne can play but Andre Gomes is currently suspended.

Tactical overview

Everton have fielded a 4-2-3-1 formation in all of their most recent matches, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the line in front of a potent attacking trio: Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Bernard.

This top-heavy front four is anchored by the defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who will likely be accompanied by fellow defensive midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin on Saturday as the Toffees look to provide cover for their back-line.

WATCH BELOW: Eagles take the Zenith Data Systems Cup.

Stat to share

Palace have alternated between winning and losing for their last nine Premier League games, with Everton having done likewise for their most recent seven on the road.

Live coverage

This match will not be shown live on TV in the UK, however you can stay up-to-date with all the match action in the ways below.

You can check out our Instagram story pre-match for all of the build-up and our official Twitter page will be bringing you match updates while cpfc.co.uk is the place to go for post-match reaction, a match report and comments from the manager.

Alternatively, grab your Palace Audio pass for just £1.49 to enjoy full commentary of this match.

For fans following from abroad, have a look at our Worldwide TV Listings here. And if you're wondering where the nearest official fan club is to you, you can click here to find out.