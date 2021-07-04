The Saddlers will be the first test for Palace since rounding off the 2020/21 campaign with a 14th-place finish - with their final game against Liverpool coming 56 days ago.

But the south Londoners won't be the only side welcoming a former Premier League midfielder to their dugout in this clash, with ex-Portsmouth, West Ham United and Bolton Wanderers man Matthew Taylor having taken charge at Banks’s stadium this summer.

Since Taylor's appointment the Saddlers have made a number of changes to their side, with nine new signings so far.

The League Two outfit finished 11th last season and have already begun their preparations for their 21/22 campaign. A Walsall XI side composed mainly of youth prospects and trialists lost 3-1 and 4-0 to Leamington and Rushall respectively in the past week.