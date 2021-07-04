Did you know?
Walsall have had a number of notable players on their books in recent years, including the likes of Will Grigg, Troy Deeny and former Palace winger Julian Gray.
Current Aston Villa manager Dean Smith led Walsall to the final of the EFL Trophy in 2015 - a competition which Palace U21s will be competing in for the first time this season.
Match details
