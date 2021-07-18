After a tough opening day fixture at Stamford Bridge against European Champions Chelsea, Palace fans will finally get the chance to see new boss Patrick Vieira’s first competitive home fixture.

The Eagles had an encouraging pre-season, their final warm up outing taking place at Selhurst Park as they beat Premier League Watford 3-1 – with Wilfried Zaha scoring twice.

Christian Benteke scored a towering header against the Hornets after missing much of pre-season after his exploits at the European Championship this summer, and featured as a late substitute against Chelsea.

Brentford got their season off to an exemplary start with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal, their first game back in the top-flight for 74-years with goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Nørgaard securing all three points.

It will be both sides’ second London-derby in a row, with the atmosphere at a full Selhurst Park sure to give Vieira’s side the best possible backing.