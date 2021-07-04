Patrick Vieira’s men overcame their Premier League rivals 3-1 in August, their final first-team friendly before the season resumed. That game saw Wilfried Zaha net twice and Christian Benteke bag in an entertaining match where Palace looked dominant.

Since returning to competitive action, Watford have won once and lost once in the top-flight. In their fight to consolidate their status, Xisco Muñoz’s men impressively defeated Aston Villa 3-2 at home but fell 2-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion the following week.

Whether they attack this cup fixture or save their energy for the league will be an interesting choice for the hosts, but back on home soil, Watford will be keen to re-enact their success last time out in Hertfordshire.