He will have considered the international break which followed arguably the season’s most convincing display and expressed his frustration with the timing post-match.

Sean Dyche, on the other hand, will have viewed the pause in a different light.

While Palace’s two wins from three games before taking on three of the bottom eight should have inspired the momentum needed to sustain their form, Burnley’s goalless draw with Brighton will have settled an out of form squad.

Dyche, therefore, had the international break to drill his players back to their usual high standard, take stock and prepare for a challenging run until the new year.

Hodgson faced a different task: keeping his remaining players up for the fight over a break which has potentially stolen two of his charges - Luka Milivojevic and Eberechi Eze.

This saw the Palace manager use the chance to assess some of the club’s Academy players, with Scott Banks, Malachi Boateng, Brandon Pierrick and others joining first-team training.

Burnley’s course correction over the break is necessary having collected just three points from seven league games. In fact, the Clarets are winless this season and have lost all three clashes at Turf Moor. They’ve not failed to win any of their opening eight games in a league campaign since 2014/15, while they’ve never lost their first four at Turf Moor in a season before.

Stretching back to the end 2019/20, Burnley are without a win in eight league games (D2 L6); they last went longer without a Premier League victory between April-September 2018 (10 matches).

But Palace must not take this lightly, with Dyche’s men breaking their poor run in 2018 with a 4-0 hammering of AFC Bournemouth and subsequent 2-1 victory over Cardiff City.

Match details

Monday, 23rd November

17:30 GMT

Turf Moor

Sky Sports

Full information, including further TV details, can be found here.

Did you know?

Palace have scored eight first-half goals in the league this season, with only three teams netting more (Liverpool, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur - 10). In the whole of last season, the Eagles scored just 10 league goals in the first-half.

Tactical overview

Palace can expect to defend the long ball in Lancashire: Burnley have played 20% of their Premier League passes long this season, the highest ratio in the division. The Clarets have also had fewer open play sequences of 10+ passes than any other side so far this term (34).

This could frustrate the Eagles’ characteristic counter-attacking style by better balancing possession, but based on Palace’s Leeds victory, the south Londoners can hurt sides with the ball at their feet, too.

Burnley have also scored fewer goals (three) and had fewer shots on target (19) than any other top-flight side this season, while they’re the only side yet to find the net at home so far in 2020/21.

Team news

Palace captain Luka Milivojevic would be suspended for this fixture regardless, but is currently self isolating having tested positive for COVID-19. Eberechi Eze needs assessing after being withdrawn from the England Under-21 squad.

Encouragingly, Hodgson confirmed Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins are back in training. You can read what the manager said here.

Burnley will be without long-term absentee Jack Cork and Erik Pieters. Phil Bardsley, Robbie Brady and Dale Stephens are currently doubts.

How to follow

On TV

Burnley v Palace will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports. Full details can be found here.

Palace Audio

Palace supporters all over the world can listen to live audio commentary of every Palace fixture in the 2020/21 season for just £1.49 per game on the official club app, mobile internet or on desktop.

Fans can buy a 24-Hour Pass (for a single matchday) for £1.49 by clicking here.

Find out more about Palace Audio here!

Social media

You can check out our Instagram story for all of the pre-match build-up and our official Twitter page is bringing you up-to-the-minute match updates, eye catching photos and more.

Our club website, cpfc.co.uk, is the place to go for team news on the dot, an instant report and all the post-match votes.

The official app

The official Palace app’s match centre is the place to be for everything you need during the Burnley clash. With live stats and alerts, a running match commentary feed and lineups the moment they’re released as well as all an instant match report and post-match reaction from Palace TV, there’s no need to leave the app to follow the Eagles’ efforts.

Download our app for free here!

International fans

For fans following from abroad, have a look at our Worldwide TV Listings here.