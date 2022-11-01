Preview

It was a tough night to take in the League Cup at St James’ Park as Palace fell to defeat on penalties, but in the Premier League their fortunes are more favourable.

Back-to-back wins against Southampton and West Ham mean Palace are in the top-half and level on points with Liverpool, just two points off the Europa League places. With the lengthy winter break on the horizon, Vieira will be keen to provide the best possible platform for the second half of the season.

The Eagles have lost four games this season, but three were against sides in European competition in Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal; their record against teams in the bottom-half of the table is strong.

Nottingham Forest have had a tricky start to life back in the Premier League, winning just one of their last 10 games – but they have shown faith in their manager Steve Cooper’s ability to resurrect the team’s fortunes by handing him a new contract.