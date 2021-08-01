Previous Meetings

In December last season, Palace welcomed Spurs to Selhurst Park as 2,000 fans made the noise of many, many more. After Spurs took the lead through Harry Kane, Jeffrey Schlupp bundled in a late equaliser to send the Holmesdale wild, and secure the Eagles a deserved draw.

The last meeting was behind closed doors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in March, where a brace apiece for Kane and Gareth Bale saw Palace fall to defeat, despite an excellent Christian Benteke header.

Preview

For the second match in succession, Palace face top of the table opposition from across the city. Last week saw a spirited performance against high-flying West Ham, with two goals for Conor Gallagher – his first for the club – seeing Vieira’s men twice come from behind to secure a point.

Tottenham have been in impressive form at the start of the season, with three victories to kick-off the campaign, each by one goal to nil. The most impressive came on the opening day, as champions Manchester City were beaten at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a dream start for new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

After staying at Spurs this summer, Kane has returned to goalscoring form with a brace against European opposition Paccos de Ferreira and goals for England during the international break.

His prolific partnership with Heung-Min Son, who has scored twice in three Premier League games this season, will be a danger to Vicente Guaita in the Palace goal.