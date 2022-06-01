Palace trumped the Villans 3-1 at Selhurst Park in an end-to-end clash, and have just two recovery days before taking on the U's at 19:45 this Tuesday (August 23rd).

Asked if he intended to field a mixed team, Vieira responded that each player will be keen to get back onto the field – and that that is what's best for them.

"After a performance like that every single one of them will want to play again," he said. "So it’s important to maintain that confidence and belief. The best thing is for the players to play again. We’re at the start of the season so there’s no tiredness.

"We will compete, we will want to go of course as far as we can [in the League Cup]. This is why we have training tomorrow [Sunday] to recover properly, because there is a game we want to win.

"Winning games builds confidence and we need to keep going. Look at the two performances against Liverpool and Arsenal, we had good performances but did not win those games. [Against Villa] we had a performance and managed to win, so what’s important for us is to maintain that."

Trying to stop them will be an Oxford side that sits 19th in League One after five matches. Karl Robinson's team have finished fourth, sixth and eighth respectively in the last three seasons, so are very much a club at the third-tier's top end.